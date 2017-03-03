Forging connections with people living with Dementia

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 09:19

Anyone caring for someone with dementia will know the art of conversation can become a labour of love.

Loss of connection, feelings of isolation and communication issues are some of the most difficult challenges when caring for people living with dementia.

A new app developed by New Zealand Company, AmuseIT, has been specially designed to bring people together through conversation thanks to more than 1000 simple, yet very visual, quiz questions.

Developed specifically for people with dementia, the app helps bridge the gaps through cognitive stimulation and reminiscence. The app can be easily downloaded onto a tablet or iPad. Carers, family and friends can use the app to facilitate a valuable shared experience based around imagery and questions. The visuals help to encourage a conversation that might not have happened without these prompts and the quiz questions have been designed to help stimulate decision making and memory.

The AmuseIT app supports cognitive activity through rekindling of memory, recognition of objects, problem solving and coordination.

The app is simple to download and use and ideal for use in a rest home situation or for family, friends and health care professionals providing care for people living with dementia. Once downloaded the app does not need an active internet connection to be used.

"The AmuseIT app provides a communication tool that stimulates that vital connection between carer and person with dementia. Users do not need to be experienced computer users or familiar with technology. The app is very intuitive to use and can provide that first step to learning a new skill. The app supports memory, reasoning and decision making and also enhances personal connections and relationships," said Carey Fletcher of AmuseIT.

AmuseIT was developed and designed with assistance and feedback from a wide range of groups and individuals who are either experiencing dementia personally or who are caring for someone with dementia.

Early trials with people living with dementia have produced positive results and enabled valuable engagement and connection between care givers and individuals.

Carers that have trialled the app have provided feedback about successful group and individual sessions that resulted in good interaction and increasing confidence and engagement from people living with dementia.

Carey Fletcher says that there are a number of apps available for people with dementia and each one contributes to ongoing engagement, stimulation and experiences.

"Carers of people living with dementia will know that a wide range and variety of stimulation from sensory to visual to cognitive is beneficial, so it is positive that more apps are available to provide people living with dementia and their carers with a range of tools that help forge connections and keep minds active. This is a growing health issue and the more assistance that can be provided to carers to maintain communication and engagement the better," says Fletcher.

AmuseIT is a New Zealand (Christchurch) based software company. There are several categories of quiz questions ranging from animals, to sport, art and entertainment, general knowledge and home and lifestyle. Each category has been researched and validated by international experts. The questions are suitable for people from a wide range of English speaking countries and include questions that are internationally relevant.

The app can be downloaded from the windows and apple store or as an android app on google play. This application is designed for tablet devices and is not available on mobile phones.

The cost of the app is NZD $15.00, cost with vary depending on the exchange rate.