Canterbury DHB to manage all food services in-house from 1 July

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 10:26

Canterbury DHB has announced that it will take over management of all food services from 1 July 2017, after the current Compass Group contract expires on 30 June.

Chief executive David Meates said in September last year Canterbury DHB advised Health Partnerships Limited (NZHPL) that it would not be signing up to the national food service contract.

"Our intention is that all current food services staff are retained by Canterbury DHB and we don’t expect the public to notice any difference in the food services provided in our hospitals," David Meates said.

"Canterbury DHB is in a unique position among DHBs in having a well-established, proven and fully-owned, Cook-Chill production unit capable of providing bulk menu items to all Canterbury DHB hospitals; this is the only one of its kind in NZ and has been in use constantly since 2007. After February 22, 2011 this system enabled the Canterbury DHB to continuously offer nutrititious menu choices to all patients whilst food supplies and deliveries into the city were compromised by the earthquakes.

"We will maintain our current high quality and high standards of food production and service across all our hospitals.

"All current services - cafes for the staff and public, meal provision across our hospitals and meals on wheels will be maintained.

"Our food service enjoys high levels of customer satisfaction and we won’t be doing anything to jeopardise the quality of food or service. We will be using the same food production methods as we currently do for patient meals, meals on wheels and staff meals. Over time we plan to enhance the range of healthy choices available.

"We have indicated to Compass that it’s our intention to offer employment to all 300 workers and their managers currently employed by Compass Group. It’s our intention that they will be employed by Canterbury DHB from 1 July on the same terms and conditions as their current contracts, and they will enjoy additional benefits as Canterbury DHB employees.

"I would like to acknowledge the 13 years’ service and valued relationship we’ve had with Compass who took over the contract back in 2004. Up until that point the services had been provided by a mix of in house, outsourced and joint management contracts; prior to which all food services were in-house."

"Between now and 1 July there’s a lot of behind the scenes details to work through and we will continue to work cooperatively with Compass/Medirest, their staff, and union to ensure a smooth transition for all," David Meates said.

Canterbury DHB continues to support the New Zealand Health Partnerships programme to develop national nutritional guidelines for all hospitals and we continue to support the application of Key Performance Indicators/benchmarks to all DHB food service operations nationally.