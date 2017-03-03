CCS Disability Action welcomes reform of disability support services

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 12:22

CCS Disability Action is pleased the government is continuing to reform disability support services. The government has decided to pilot a new approach around Palmerston North. This new approach will be based on everything learnt in previous pilots.

David Matthews, Chief Executive of CCS Disability Action, is happy that the government is carrying on with the reforms.

"There is a clear need to reform disability support services. Disabled people need choice and control over their supports. They also need supports that enable them to live great lives in the community, not supports that exclude and segregate them. This pilot has the potential to be the next step forward towards a disability support system that works for disabled people."

Mr Matthews is clear that the government needs to build momentum and work towards a full rollout.

"This should be the last pilot before a full rollout across the country. From Cape Reinga to the Bluff. The Australians are ahead of us here. The rollout of their reforms, the National Disability Insurance Scheme, is well advanced. We can still beat them on quality though, rolling out even better reforms for disabled people."

Mr Matthews said his organisation would support the reforms and push for them to transform the disability support system for the better.

"The government needs to seize the day here. They need to be bold and be willing to invest more resources to get better outcomes for disabled people. Disabled people have gotten a raw deal for too long. Both in terms of how much support they have, but also in terms of how that support is delivered. It is time to adequately support disabled people to truly be included in their communities. The time for real change is now, we have waited too long."