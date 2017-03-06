Help Kiwi kids fight the big C

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 12:44

This March, Child Cancer Foundation needs the help of everyday Kiwis to raise $750,000 to assist more than 500 families with children suffering from cancer in the hospital, at home, and in the community.

Throughout the month of March, a series of real-life diary excerpts from kiwi children aged from four to nine years old with cancer will be appearing on billboards in New Zealand’s main city centres and on posters displayed nationwide, helping put a face to the children who are bravely fighting this battle.

Child Cancer Foundation Chief Executive Robyn Kiddle explains: "Just like these excerpts, no two families’ cancer journeys are the same. Child Cancer Foundation offers each family targeted, practical and meaningful assistance, as well as a shoulder to lean on when times are tough. Every donation made during the March Appeal will go towards ensuring these children and their families always feel supported when walking the cancer journey."

"Dad told me to be brave when he said I have cancer"

Josie, nine years old, Child Cancer Foundation ambassador

In April 2015 Josie came down with a flu she just couldn’t shake. Presenting with an extremely high temperature her worried mother Jacine took her to Hospital. After several tests including blood cultures, lumbar punctures and a bone marrow aspiration, Josie was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Josie began treatment immediately. She spent weeks in Intensive Care, undergoing chemotherapy and at times spending more time in isolation then she spent out of isolation. Jacine considers her daughter one of the lucky ones; she responded well to the chemotherapy

treatment and is now in remission.

Without the support of Child Cancer Foundation Family Support Coordinator Pelea, Jacine doesn’t know how the family would have coped. It was bad enough with Josie sick with cancer, but their youngest child was in hospital at the same time and the family were also experiencing financial and housing issues. Child Cancer Foundation kept the family above water, helping with household expenses and keeping the family connected.

Robyn continues, "Child Cancer Foundation provides children like Josie and their families’ with personalised support, specific to the challenges they are facing. It might be assistance with groceries, accommodation, travel costs, or one-on-one time with a Family Support Coordinator, our team is here to maintain hope and provide strength. For families, for parents, and of course, the child."

Child Cancer Foundation receives no direct funding from the government, and relies on the generosity of New Zealanders to continue offer services that ensure children and their families are supported, informed and well cared for at every stage of their cancer journey. Child Cancer Foundation’s practical assistance aims to reduce the financial impact of cancer and strengthen the family unit to achieving the best possible outcome for a child with cancer.

Child Cancer Foundation helps kids with cancer and their families - you can help by:

- www.childcancer.org.nz to make a donation of your choice

- Donating to street collectors in your community on Friday 17th or Saturday 18th March

- Holding a local fundraising event in your area.

About Child Cancer Foundation

Every week more than three children in New Zealand are diagnosed with cancer. A child having cancer is probably one of the toughest things a family will ever go through. But Child Cancer Foundation is here to maintain hope and provide strength. For families. For parents. And of course, the child. Right now, we are helping over 500 families across New Zealand.

Child Cancer Foundation is a unique family-focused nationwide network that gives personalised support to each family through a one-to-one connection - someone who can help guide them every step of the way now, and in the future. We provide strength in times of doubt, comfort in times of sadness and celebrate times of joy. We have been supporting Kiwi children, parents, siblings and whÄnau affected by child cancer for almost 40 years. We receive no direct government funding, so are here for families because of the generosity of New Zealanders.