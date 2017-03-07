Dentists call for sugary drink tax

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 07:17

An article in Health Affairs journal shows data confirming Mexico’s sugary drink tax is working to reduce sugary drink consumption.

The measure would work here, and is sorely need for Kiwis says the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA).

Mexico implemented a 1 peso per litre excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages on January 1, 2014. Previous studies showed a 6% reduction in sugar sweetened beverage purchases.

The new study shows purchases of taxed beverages decreased 5.5% in 2014 and 9.7% in 2015 - an overall reduction of 7.6% over the study period.

"We’re not calling a sugary drink tax a silver bullet, but as part of a comprehensive plan it is one of several measures than can reduce sugary drink consumption, leading to vast improvements in oral health," said NZDA spokesperson Dr Rob Beaglehole.

"The study also shows that low-income households have the largest decline in purchases - often this is the group with the poorest oral health.

"We still want to work with schools, local councils, and push the water only message, but this is a measure that can ‘flick the switch’ today. There are some really great preventive dental health gains to be had here," says Dr Beaglehole.

A consortium of public health groups is backing a NZDA-led 7-point Consensus Statement on Sugary Drinks, including introduction of a ‘sugary drinks’ tax in line with WHO recommendations.