Delivering more for the people of Bay of Plenty

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 14:05

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says under this Government the people of Bay of Plenty are getting more of the health services they need.

"We’re focused on delivering results, ensuring New Zealanders can access more services. In health, our results speak for themselves," says Dr Coleman.

In Bay of Plenty DHB:

- Elective surgeries are up 33%

- Orthopaedic elective surgeries are up 15%

- Cataract surgeries are up 8%

- Hips and knee replacements are up 22%

- First Specialist Assessments are up 40%

These results are supported by the $202 million funding increase Bay of Plenty DHB has received over the last eight years. Bay of Plenty DHB will receive an extra $32 million in new money this year, taking the DHB’s total funding to $718 million for 2016/17.