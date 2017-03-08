Kiwis say no to euthanasia campaign launched

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 06:16

Today marks the launch of the campaign 16,000 Voices - Kiwis say no to euthanasia. The campaign gives voice to a sampling of the 16,000 people who wrote in to the Health Select Committee expressing their opposition to euthanasia.

"Most of the New Zealand public is unaware of just how overwhelming the opposition has been to the introduction of euthanasia legislation," says Dr Jane Silloway Smith, Director of Every Life Research Unit, whose analysis of submissions made to the Committee forms the basis of the information provided in 16,000Voices.

"For nearly seven months, the Health Select Committee has been hearing stories from hundreds of Kiwis, and 3 out of 4 of them have been saying no to euthanasia," says Dr. Smith. "But hardly anyone outside of the Committee is aware of what they’ve said."

"If the Committee reports accurately on what they’ve been reading and hearing, we’re unlikely to see an endorsement for euthanasia legislation, which may come as a shock to many. That’s why 16,000 Voices is so important - to let us hear why Kiwis are saying no to euthanasia in their own words."

The 16,000 Voices campaign encompasses a website with videos and written submissions, alongside a Facebook page and You Tube channel.