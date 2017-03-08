Kidney kids walk for World Kidney Day

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 17:20

This Thursday 9th March is World Kidney Day - a day of awareness for the 1 in 10 people worldwide, and hundreds of children in New Zealand, with a chronic kidney condition.

Kiwi charity Kidney Kids are holding a walk in Manurewa’s Botanical Gardens, to celebrate World Kidney Day together. All are welcome to join and to bring a picnic lunch (weather permitting).

Kidney Kids says the day is an important one for kids with kidney disorders, as the condition is often invisible to others despite constant challenges, and often doesn’t get noticed except for on this one day a year.

"There are a number of different kidney conditions that affect children of all ages in New Zealand and these children will often require ongoing medical support every day of their life," Kidney Kids’ National Manager of Support Services, Rachel Barrett says.

"Our support for our Kidney Kids and their families is to build on their strengths to bring a level of normality back into their lives." she adds.

This weekend is the first of two annual camps; this one is for the young adults with kidney disease, held in Rotorua. The second is the first weekend in April for the younger children held in Ngarauwahia.

Kidney Kids are the sole charity providing emotional and practical support for the families of children with kidney disorders in New Zealand.