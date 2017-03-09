Research For Life recognises Professor Athol Mann's contribution

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 09:08

Research For Life (RFL) today announced that Professor Athol Mann has been appointed a Life Member in recognition of his contribution to the organisation and medical research, following his retirement from the RFL Board of Management earlier this month.

Prof. Mann was first elected the board in 1988. He was President from 1996-1998 and has been a member of the Foundation’s Investment Committee since 2003.

Research For Life president Prof. John Nacey said, "Athol Mann has had a long association with the Foundation but, more importantly, his commitment and contribution has ensured the ongoing success of Research For Life. While he has stepped down from the board, he will continue to serve as a member of the Foundation’s investment committee.

"Appointing Athol as a Life Member of RFL also recognises his contribution to empowering the medical research community through his involvement over some 30 years with the Foundation and as the former chair of the Health Sponsorship Council and Medical Research Council."

Emeritus Professor Athol Mann became a partner at the age of 21 in the accountancy firm now known as KPMG. He served on the council of the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants and as its president. He was the first New Zealander on the Council of the International Federation of Accountants and was a member of the New Zealand Securities Commission for seven years.

While working in New York for his company, he was approached to become dean of commerce at Victoria University of Wellington in 1987, a position he held for 10 years.

He has an outstanding record of community service. Athol was the inaugural chairman of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra when it separated from the New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation and a founding director of Te Papa Museum. In addition to his commercial board appointments, he has been a director of New Zealand Opera and the Symphony Orchestra, a director of Barnardos NZ, and Wellington Waterfront Limited. In 1986 he received a CMG for service to the accountancy profession, the arts, and the community.

"We are privileged to have had Athol as a board member and acknowledge the tremendous contribution he has made to our organisation. His contribution has enabled many young researchers to undertake innovative medical and biomedical research," John Nacey said.

Established in 1960, Research For Life funds innovative quality research undertaken by researchers in the early stages of their careers who, through their work, will advance the quality of healthcare in the Wellington region and beyond.