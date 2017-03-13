Taranaki DHB misses OIA request deadline

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 12:56

The New Zealand Medical Laboratory Workers Union has today lodged a complaint with the Ombudsman over Taranaki DHB’s failure to supply official information requested by the union within the statutory timeframe of 20 working days.

"We have been seeking this information since December," said union advocate David Munro. "Being forced to use the OIA process to get information that should have been readily and willingly made available to the union is disgraceful enough," he said, "but for the DHB to then fail to meet the deadline defies belief."

The DHB has undertaken to have some information to the union by Thursday this week. In conclusion Mr Munro remarked that, "I very much hope that the DHB at least holds true to that promise because our trust and confidence in their ability to handle this laboratory restructure is fast ebbing away."