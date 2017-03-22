Consumers assured of surgical mesh products' quality - MTANZ

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 11:56

Consumers may be assured that surgical mesh products used in New Zealand meet the highest quality standards both in New Zealand and internationally, says the Medical Technology Association of New Zealand, the only national industry body representing medical technology companies in NZ. Consumers may be assured that New Zealand’s regulatory system is compatible with internationally-recognised ISO standards of conformity assessment for safety and performance. These assessments are extremely robust for high-risk implantable medical devices such as implantable surgical mesh.

MTANZ’s assurance comes after recent media reports of ongoing injury treatment ACC claims involving surgical mesh procedures. "We can understand the concern of patients who have suffered pain or discomfort following surgery," says Ms Sumner.

MTANZ is working closely with Medsafe to establish a registration process for therapeutic products being placed on the New Zealand market. This is expected to be enacted in 2018 and should ensure acceptable patient safety standards while maintaining timely access to innovative technologies.