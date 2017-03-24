NZ's unmet health needs "appalling, but not surprising" - PSA

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 09:14

200 life-sized cut-outs of missing health workers are being erected today to raise awareness about unmet need and underfunding at:

- 12:00 - 12:30 - Botany Superclinic, 260 Botany Rd, Golflands, Auckland

- 16:30 - 18:30 - Middlemore Hospital, 100 Hospital Rd, Otahuhu, Auckland

New research about unmet need in health is "appalling, but not surprising", a new health funding coalition says.

A pilot study published in the New Zealand Medical Journal today found at least a quarter of adults were unable to get the primary health care they required.

The study shows nine per cent of people had unmet secondary health care needs.

YesWeCare.nz, a community and health workforce coalition, is travelling the country talking to communities about the impacts of underfunding and unmet need.

The roadshow arrives in Botany Downs and Middlemore in Auckland today.

YesWeCare.nz campaign coordinator Simon Oosterman says Government underfunding is to blame for lack of access to healthcare.

"The new research on unmet need is appalling but isn't surprising, because it reflects what we’ve heard around the country," he says.

"Kiwis who would benefit from surgery are suffering unnecessarily, and we’ve talked to hundreds of health professionals who are devastated they can’t do more."

Mr Oosterman says the survey shows current measures of unmet need are flawed and need review.

"The government doesn’t include the one in nine Kiwis who can’t afford to visit GPs, or the patients who aren’t referred to hospital because GPs know they won’t be accepted for treatment."

The Public Service Association backs the call for an independent survey to accurately measure the size and nature of unmet health need.

Patients and people working in health can share stories about unmet need and underfunding on the organisations website at: www.yeswecare.nz/share-your-story\

Roadshow details:

YesWeCare.nz’s roadshow started in Bluff on March 4 and finishes on March 28 in Cape Reinga.

Fri 24 Mar - East Auckland - 260 Botany Rd, Golflands, Auckland 2013. 12:00 - 12:30

Fri 24 Mar - Manukau - Middlemore Hospital, 100 Hospital Rd, Otahuhu, Auckland 2104. 16:30 - 17:30

Sat 25 Mar - Henderson - Waitakere Hospital, 55 Lincoln Road, Henderson. 11:00 - 11:30

Sat 25 Mar - North Shore Hospital, Shae Terrace Entrance, Takapuna. 16:00 - 17:00

Sun 26 Mar - Auckland City Hospital, 5 Park Road, Grafton. 11:00 - 12:00

Sun 26 Mar - Greenlane Hospital, Claude Road entrance. 16:00 - 17:00

Mon 27 Mar - Hibiscus Coast Community Health Centre, 136. Whangaparaoa Rd, Red Beach, Auckland. 8:00 - 9:00

Mon 27 Mar - Whangarei Hospital, 198 Maunu Road, Whangarei. 16:00 - 17:00

Tue 28 Mar - Cape Reinga - Te Rerenga Wairua Lighthouse, Cape Reinga. 20:00 - 20:30