New staff exercise room opens at Waitakere Hospital

Former long-distance champion runner Allison Roe was guest speaker during the opening of a new staff exercise room at the Waitakere Hospital site in west Auckland this morning.

Ms Roe who won the Boston and New York Marathons in 1981, shares a close connection with the hospital as an elected member of the Waitemata District Health Board.

She also spoke at the opening of a similar staff facility at the North Shore Hospital in 2014.

"All of our DHB staff work hard and are often confronted with challenging circumstances and scenarios that most of us will never have to deal with," she says.

"They are the athletes of the health sector and, like athletes of the sporting world, require a certain level of fitness to stay at the top of their game and to keep stress levels under control."

The Waitemata DHB is the fastest growing DHB in the country with a population of 598,000 people expected to rise to 688,000 by 2025.

It employs around 7100 staff.

"It’s so important that we look after them," Ms Roe says.

Waitemata DHB CEO Dr Dale Bramley says fitness is a key to mental and physical wellbeing.

"The DHB has a set of organisational values that was created after widespread consultation across the organisation in 2012.

"One of those values is ‘Everyone Matters - Staff’.

"It’s something we take very seriously and it’s directly aligned to the opening of this facility and our efforts to ensure our people have every opportunity to be fit and healthy."

The exercise room occupies a space previously used for non clinical purposes and includes commercial quality treadmills, rowing machines, bikes, weights, leg press, chess press, leg extension and leg curl.