Call for clinicians to share ‘disruptive’ ideas

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 16:10

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman is calling on clinicians to share their ideas on how technology can transform patient care.

"Clinicians have an insider’s view of where innovation can be applied to improve healthcare services," says Dr Coleman.

"A key focus of this year’s annual Clinicians’ Challenge is ‘disruptive innovation’, which is when an innovation disrupts the existing norm and becomes the new benchmark.

"An example of disruptive innovation is the smart phone-based retinal camera developed by 2015 Clinicians’ Challenge winner Dr Hong Sheng Chiong. The camera attaches to a smart phone and helps optometrists perform eye exams for a very low cost in any location.

"There’s no doubt technology is changing the way healthcare is delivered. We’re just scratching the surface of what innovations can offer to complement clinical treatment.

"The Clinicians’ Challenge seeks to harness the innovation we have in our sector, and convert it into the best possible patient care."

This year’s Clinicians’ Challenge has two categories - an idea for a disruptive innovation yet to be developed, or an innovative system or solution already in place or being developed that’s having a positive impact on patient care.

The winner in each category will receive a grant of $8,000. The results will be announced at the annual Health Informatics New Zealand (HiNZ) conference in November.

The Clinicians’ Challenge is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Health and HiNZ. Entries can be submitted at www.hinz.org.nz until 16 June 2017.