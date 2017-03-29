WellSouth programmes to be presented to World Congress

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 09:21

Health programmes developed and implemented by the Health Promotion Team at WellSouth Primary Health Network have been accepted for presentation at the World Congress of Public Health. Programmes that will be presented include; GoodYarn, Breastfeeding Friendly Pharmacies, and Books on Prescription. The programmes are all settings-based, and designed to create environments which support health for the Southern Region.

"It is a great acknowledgement that the Health Promotion Team is delivering programmes to an international standard," said Ian Macara, Chief Executive of WellSouth.

"We wish the team well with their presentations," he said.

The Health Promotion Team Leader, Paula Randall, highlights the importance of creating healthy environments.

"Keeping the people of Otago and Southland healthy in their community is the priority for our team, we strive to deliver robust, evidence-based programmes, which are effective for our Region," she said.

"It is also an opportunity for our team to get world class feedback on our programme work," she said.

The World Congress of Public Health will take place in Melbourne from the 3rd - 7th of April 2017.