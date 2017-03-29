Quitline supports decision to legalise the sale of nicotine e-cigarettes

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 12:58

Today Associate Minister of Health, Hon Nicky Wagner has announced that Government are taking the proactive step of legalising nicotine e-cigarettes, a move which Quitline (www.quit.org.nz) is pleased to hear and support wholeheartedly.

"Quitline has increasingly been contacted by people using e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation tool, therefore we are very supportive of the Government’s decision. Having a choice of which quit smoking method to use is key for those wanting to give up smoking, as many smokers try several strategies before they manage to quit smoking.

We have had medication, nicotine patches, gum and lozenges for quite some time. Now e-cigarettes can help achieve the nationwide goal of being Smokefree by 2025." says Andrew Slater, Quitline CEO.

E-cigarettes are another option in the arsenal of tools that can be used to reduce harm from tobacco cigarettes. We hope more people will contact us as we can build a dedicated program for them if they use an e-cigarette to help give up smoking.

Quitline is available 24 / 7 on 0800 778 778.