Shoe donations kick in for mental health

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 15:02

A Shoe Clinic donation is helping young people experiencing psychosis to exercise and build confidence to aid their recovery.

Weekly sports sessions for people aged 13 to 25 experiencing psychosis are run by the mental health services’ early intervention team in partnership with Sport Wellington.

The sessions have run for over three years. Participants socialise with peers, and take part in physical activity - including exercise circuits, basketball, and floor ball (a form of indoor hockey).

"Many of these young people haven’t had the opportunity to be involved in team sports since leaving school," said Mental Health Addictions and Intellectual Disability (MHAID) Service 3DHB medical director Dr Alison Masters.

"They enjoy confidence building, addressing physical health issues and recovery while having lots of fun."

However, the cost of sneakers was a barrier to some people participating - until Shoe Clinic donated 60 pairs.

One recipient commented: "It’s all I needed; I appreciate what has been given. Thank you so much."

Wellington Shoe Clinic director Hamish French said all the shoes returned under Shoe Clinic’s 30-day money back guarantee programme were donated to people in need within the local community and this was a great initiative to donate to.

Image: From left, Wellington Shoe Clinic director Hamish French, early intervention occupational therapist Amanda Gourlay, and early intervention mental health nurse Alex White.

