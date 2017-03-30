Nadia says Host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast!

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 13:51

Registrations are now open for Pink Ribbon Breakfast, with celebrity cook and author Nadia Lim encouraging Kiwis to invite their friends to breakfast in May, to raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Breast Cancer Foundation hopes to top last year’s total of over 3200 breakfasts across New Zealand, which were attended by 90,000 people and raised $1.7 million.

Proceeds from this year’s Pink Ribbon Breakfasts will go towards breast cancer research, with a focus on support for clinical trials, immunotherapies, preventing the spread of cancer, improving clinical practice for better patient outcomes, and treatments for advanced breast cancer.

Nadia said she is honoured to be fronting the 2017 Pink Ribbon Breakfast Campaign.

"It’s food, friends and fundraising in a fun way for a heart-warming and very important cause," she said. "Having recently met some incredibly inspiring women who’ve survived breast cancer, I’m even more motivated to help raise funds that will save lives. I encourage everyone to get involved and host a breakfast, hopefully inspired by some of the recipes I’ve developed especially for Pink Ribbon Breakfast!"

Evangelia Henderson, chief executive at Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, said the funds raised will help make up for the shortfall in dollars available for research in New Zealand. "We have top-notch researchers working in the hottest areas of cancer research, such as vaccines and immunotherapy, but often there’s simply not enough money to take their work forward to a stage where patients can benefit."

With more than 600 women a year still dying of breast cancer, and with the latest life-prolonging drugs often beyond our reach, New Zealand doctors and researchers have a vital role to play. BCFNZ helps fund clinical trials that can give patients access to otherwise unaffordable treatments, studies into making better use of existing drugs, and the development of new medicines here in New Zealand.

BCFNZ also funds breast cancer patient registers in Auckland, Waikato, Wellington and Christchurch, tracking patient treatment and outcomes to monitor treatment effectiveness and identify inequalities of access or care.

"We want Kiwi women to have the best possible treatment, and research is a huge part of that," said Evangelia Henderson. "So, please, host a breakfast - your help will make a real difference."

For more information, or to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

A high res version of the following image is attached.

About breast cancer in New Zealand:

- More than 3000 women a year are diagnosed with breast cancer in NZ - that’s 8 women a day

- 90-95% of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease

- Around 350 NZ women under the age of 45 (when free mammograms start) will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year - that’s one woman a day

- More than 600 women will die of breast cancer this year - about the size of a large primary school.

- BCFNZ recommends women consider having yearly breast screening mammograms at age 40-49 years of age, then screen every two years from age 50.