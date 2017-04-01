Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 14:47

Celebrate World Autism Awareness Day along with the New Zealand College of Clinical Psychologists as we recognize neurodiversity and share resources.

World Autism Awareness Day is Sunday 2nd April 2017, internationally.

Autism, now Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental category that includes all clinical psychiatric diagnoses of social communication and interaction deficits with restricted or repetitive behavior, interests, or activities that were present since childhood.

Affecting at least one person in 70, clinically diagnosed ASD is unique for every individual and has pervasive lifelong effects. ASD is extremely stressful on families due to the unpredictable way it manifests. It is hard to define, manage and diagnose, and many with ASD are at risk for profound disability, comorbidity and premature death. Poorly understood and often misdiagnosed, ASD represents an enormous challenge for neuroscience and healthcare.

What do Clinical Psychologists do for ASD? Clinical Psychologists in New Zealand and throughout the world provide assessments, evaluate needs, and help individuals and their families to manage the symptoms of ASD. Clinical psychologists are a source of information on diagnosis, resources for symptom management and research. Clinical Psychologists collaborate broadly to support people and communities to improve wellbeing and manage psychological distress, by educating and teaching skills developed through scientific research and professional practice.

We asked New Zealanders how Clinical Psychologists help with people with ASD. Some responses were:

- "Assist people with unusual neurobiology to have the best quality of life possible."

- "Help people with mental struggles." "Identifying and treating mental health issues … [and difficulties with] brain functions." "…to allow people better live their life, be more happy etc."

- "Help people to become mentally stronger by teaching strategies to improve their thinking." "Help people solve problems…" "…Help the person to figure out for themselves what they want to do."

- "Neuropsychological assessment is an example of doing it for the person’s benefit - to help them get the resources they need."

Here are some resources on the internet:

http://www.altogetherautism.org.nz

https://www.autismnz.org.nz/home

http://www.autism.org.nz

http://www.ihc.org.nz/government-funded-programmes

http://www.education.govt.nz/school/student-support/special-education/supporting-children-and-young-people-with-autism-spectrum-disorder-asd/

http://www.health.govt.nz/your-health/conditions-and-treatments/disabilities/autism-spectrum-disorder