Young BoP people urged to get free HPV immunisation

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 12:45

Young people across the Bay of Plenty are being urged to ensure they are protected from a common virus that can cause some cancers.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) immunisation is now available for both males and females, aged 16-26. It’s free and helps to protect against HPV, a group of very common viruses that infect about four out of five people at some time in their lives. HPV causes cells to grow abnormally and over time can lead to cancer.

HPV causes almost all cervical cancer and several other cancers that affect both males and females.

"The vaccine is safe, very good at preventing HPV infection, and at reducing the HPV-related cancer risks for young people into the future," says Dr Jim Miller, Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora - Public Health Service.

"My advice is that you take this chance, and choose to reduce your cancer risk for the future," says Dr Miller. Make an appointment today with your doctor to get your free HPV immunisation

For further information visit www.ttophs.govt.nz/HPV