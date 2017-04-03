Site selected for new Buller health centre in Westport

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 16:30

The West Coast Hospital Redevelopment Partnership Group (WCHRPG), with the endorsement of the West Coast DHB, has selected the site for the new Buller Integrated Family Health Centre in Westport.

"Pakington Street was selected over two other sites for a number of reasons including superior site layout, better site access, generous on-site parking, fewer issues with resource consent, and space for future expansion," WCHRPG Chair Cathy Cooney says.

22-26 Pakington Street is owned by the West Coast District Health Board and currently houses a boiler house and workshop, which will both need to be demolished to make way for the new facility.

"Now that a site has been selected, a proposal to further advance design and construction will be submitted to the Capital Investment Committee and then the Ministers of Health and Finance for approval.

"We are also in the process of finalising a sale, purchase and lease agreement with a viable partner and hope to announce details shortly." The estimated cost for the new Centre is now around $12 million, reflecting demolition and increased site costs such as carparking and pavements.

The facility is expected to be 1632 square metres in size and will house two emergency beds, one maternity bed, six medical beds, and one palliative care bed. Adult dental services will be integrated into the family health centre, which will also include a range of outpatient, community and primary care services including GPs, Practice Nurses, and Allied Health.

The Centre is expected to be completed by mid-2019.