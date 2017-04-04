A doctor in your pocket - it’s Magic

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 10:59

Motivating people to stay fit and healthy in their community and use free services available to them like a doctor in their pocket is Magic.

Waikato DHB is proud to be partnering with Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic this season to support the wellbeing of future stars, fans and their whanau.

"Netball is the leading women’s team sport on both sides of the Tasman" says Dr Damian Tomic, Waikato DHB’s clinical director of primary and integrated care.

"We congratulate the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic on the perfect start to the season and are excited because they are the perfect role models to get essential health messages out into the community."

Waikato DHB’s medical officer of health Dr Richard Vipond says "It’s important the community takes care of their health, but like all of us we need a bit of encouragement.

"The Magic is the ideal fit for promoting health messages particularly to young women, mothers and their whanau, as they can lead by example from healthy lifestyle choices with food for young children through to maintaining good oral health care."

The Magic team will be health advocates at all netball games and various schools and they will also be helping people get enabled with SmartHealth.

"People can now have good quality, free doctor-approved health information at their fingers tips and free after hours online access to doctors that can even be accessed at the netball courtside" says Dr Tomic.

Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic Captain Casey Kopua stated: "We’re really excited to help achieve our DHB’s vision of creating healthy people and excellent care.

"We see our role as Waikato women health ambassadors with the opportunity to educate and influence the female market which still makes 80 per cent of retail purchases, this includes healthcare.

"Our team knows the importance of keeping well, and it starts with things like drinking lots of water, looking after your teeth by simply brushing them twice a day and eating a balanced diet to keep game fit.

"But if they don’t feel well, there’s new ways of accessing healthcare with SmartHealth so they are treated more quickly and fairly, especially if they live further away."

"We’re looking forward to getting out to various schools and providing key tips and information on what it takes to be a Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic."

The DHB service a district where 23 percent of the population is MÄori and 60 percent of the population live rurally.

The Waikato Bay of Plenty will support health promotion across a netball zone that has (including Gisborne) 23,000 netballers (40 per cent MÄori/Polynesian) who play at 25 netball centres.

For more about the Magic players, team and tour schedule visit: www.mynetball.co.nz/magic/home.html

More about SmartHealth

SmartHealth offers a free online platform and mobile app that allows people to access a range of health services via smart phone, tablet device or computer including:

Free after hours online access to doctors by video, voice or text chat (6pm - 11pm Monday to Friday, and 8am - 8pm on weekends and public holidays)

The ability to ask a healthcare professional a question 24/7

Online appointments with hospital specialists without leaving your home, if appropriate for your condition

Helpful checklists and reminders

Good quality, doctor-approved health information on topics, conditions, treatments and research.

Join SmartHealth for free at www.smarthealth.co.nz

