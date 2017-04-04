Mojo Master touring NZ in May

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 12:35

1 in 6 adults in New Zealand will be diagnosed with a mental disorder at some time in their lives-. Mental health disorders, including depression, can affect wellbeing, personal relationships, career and productivity, and increasingly people are looking outside the traditional healthcare system to find answers.

Michael Johnson - known as Australia’s answer to Tony Robbins - knows only too well how the spiral of depression can lead someone to consider taking their own life. At the tender age of just fifteen, after incessant bullying, diagnoses of ADHD and dyslexia and being expelled from school, he came very close to ending his own life.

Now 33, Johnson runs extremely successful business The Mojo Master, which coaches elite athletes and multi-millionaires. The company is centred around his personal mission to motivate people to transform and create the life they want, so that they can thrive and reach their full human potential.

The Mojo Master will spend two months touring Australia and New Zealand to give people the tools and strategies to move forward confidently and take control of success, happiness and future goals.

The Next Level events are transformational events and workshops which are delivered all over the world and have educated tens of thousands of individuals.

The day offers those who are stressed and overwhelmed to explore who they are and what they want in life, so that they can get their lives back on track. From discovering powerful ways to stay focused, cultivate confidence and boost motivation, Johnson takes people through a journey of self-discovery and gives individuals clear goals and an action plan to practically change their lives going forward.

Johnson says that throughout his teenage years he was never happy with the status-quo and consistently challenged teachers until he was expelled.

"I was also being bullied and, tired of not fitting in, I got very close to ending my own life.

"Instead of going through with it, while holding the knife in my hands, I actually felt incredibly angry and decided I’d no longer be a victim of others people’s judgments and taunts.

"I decided that I would no longer let anyone else decide my self-worth or dictate the terms of my ability to succeed.

"It was a wake-up call for me to turn my life around and throughout my twenties I worked as a diesel mechanic and personal trainer in the day and studied health, mindset and success at night, to see if I could help others break the shackles of living up to everyone else’s expectations.

"I wanted to study the very nature of what allows a person to live up to their own potential.

"Most people know what to do, they just don’t do it, so I used tactics and techniques through our training which help them become a master of their own life.

"It is my mission to help millions of people to find their unique gifts and to share them with the world."

New Zealand Tour Dates

Christchurch: Tuesday 9 May 2017 - Rydges Latimer, 30 Latimer Sq, Christchurch

Wellington: Thurs 11 May 2017 - Rydges Wellington, 75 Featherston St, Pipitea, Wellington

Auckland: Sat 13 May 2017 - Rydges Auckland, 59 Federal St, Auckland

For details of the tour see: The Mojo Master Website.

Early Bird tickets are $37 and Early Bird VIP tickets are $77.