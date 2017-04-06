Update: Auckland typhoid outbreak

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 16:00

As at 6 April 2017, there are 18 confirmed cases of typhoid in Auckland. There is also one probable case and a further two cases are under investigation. Of these, there are six people currently in hospital; some patients have now been discharged.

The small number of new cases coming forward indicates the outbreak may have plateaued. All cases are connected to the same church group and those considered to be at highest risk of contracting typhoid are being closely monitored by ARPHS. At the moment, there is no evidence of people from outside this group becoming infected.

More cases may come to light as a result of the work ARPHS is doing to trace those who have been in contact with people confirmed as having typhoid. Typhoid has a typical incubation period of 8-14 days but incubation can be up to 80 days. This means cases may emerge over the course of several weeks.

ARPHS continues to work with the church community. This includes engaging with the cases, their contacts and church leaders of this community, prioritising those people with the greatest clinical risk and those at greatest risk of exposure to the bacteria.

Clarification of how typhoid spreads:

It is important to understand typhoid is only spread by eating food or drinking water that is contaminated with faeces or urine from a person who has the illness, or who may be a carrier of the bacteria.

Casual social contact, such as visiting a person in hospital and hugging and kissing them, is not a significant risk to people.

Once people are being effectively treated in hospital, the risk of them spreading the disease is significantly minimised. It can take a number of days of monitoring before they are fully cleared by public health. Once cleared, there is no risk of them spreading the disease.

The usual incubation period for typhoid is 8-14 days, so people who became unwell in the past week could not have contracted the disease by visiting a person associated with outbreak in hospital.