Heart Foundation applauds rental car network initiative

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 16:06

The Heart Foundation applauds a new initiative from leading rental car network, Avis Rent A Car, that will help fight New Zealand’s biggest killer - heart disease, while achieving two New Zealand firsts.

Avis Rent A Car is the first rental car provider to install life-saving defibrillators at 20 locations throughout New Zealand, including branches and service centres, as of this week.

In recognition of our growing Asian population and booming tourist numbers, a Chinese translation for the instructions will sit alongside the new defibrillators, which is also thought to be a first for New Zealand.

Avis’s New Zealand Managing Director, Kathryn O’Neil says, "Over the next four weeks we will be installing defibrillators into our branches where we feel they will offer the most benefit to our customers, staff and the wider community."

O’Neil was quick to credit the Avis staff who championed the idea, which management readily agreed to.

Gareth Jenkin, an Auckland DHB, Resuscitation Coordinator, who set up a Kiwi app to map defibrillator locations (www.aedlocations.co.nz), is thrilled at the prospect of an additional 20 defibrillators. He believes this will bring the national tally up to 7000.

"It’s great to see Avis joining a range of companies in New Zealand who take their staff’s and their customers’ safety seriously by writing a cheque for $40,000 and purchasing 20 units.

"As we watch tourist numbers surge we would encourage other members of the tourism industry to follow the Avis example and consider installing defibrillators.

"Defibrillators like the iPad model purchased by Avis, are designed to be so simple that anyone can operate them with no training. Having a Chinese translation available will save even more lives," added Jenkin.

A cardiac arrest is an emergency. It is frequently due to ventricular fibrillation or "VF", a chaotic heart rhythm often caused by a heart attack which can be corrected by a defibrillator. For every minute without CPR or defibrillation, a patient’s chance of survival falls by 7 to 10%-. When an AED is used within three minutes of cardiac arrest, approximately 75% of patients survive.

Kim Arcus, Heart Foundation Heart Healthcare Manager is also pleased to see the defibrillators being installed.

"Every 90 minutes another New Zealander will die from heart disease. Adding 20 defibrillators to the national stock will potentially save lives."

Arcus says that the defibrillators will not only benefit Avis staff, its customers and international visitors, but the wider community will be better protected as a result of the move.

"The Heart Foundation is fully supportive of businesses that take the initiative to train staff in CPR and provide life-saving tools in their premises and educate people about the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. These can include chest discomfort, excessive sweating, shortness of breath and nausea. Women can also experience other less obvious symptoms including discomfort in the upper back, nausea, sweating and unusual fatigue.

"We are also keen to get the message out there that people must always call 111 regardless of how the patient has responded and to be aware of the signs."

A man who understands the crucial role of defibrillators better than most is Dr John Mayhew, Warriors and former All Blacks physician. He believes he owes his own life to the presence of a defibrillator when in April last year he suffered a heart attack.

"It’s wonderful to see New Zealand businesses like Avis putting their hands in their pockets for the wellbeing of not just their own staff and customers but all New Zealanders. They are setting a positive example for the tourism industry and wider New Zealand businesses and they deserve a pat on the back!" he said.

The 20 Avis locations from North Harbour to Invercargill will display the recognised international symbol indicating that a defibrillator is onsite.

A training programme for Avis staff will accompany the defibrillator installations and include the importance of calling 111 alongside the use of a defibrillator.