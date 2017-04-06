Precautionary boil water notice issued - Acheron water supply

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 16:29

Residents who are on the Acheron Water Supply are advised to begin boiling water.

Adverse weather conditions have increased the turbidity of this water supply.

No E.coli has been detected in the water supply. However as result of the increased turbidity, the Council cannot guarantee that the water is safe to drink and has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice as a precaution.

When a boil water notice is in place, the Ministry of Health advises that people should boil or treat all water from taps before drinking, brushing teeth or using it in food preparation. In addition, water used to make ice should also be boiled before freezing.

Bringing water to the boil is sufficient to kill all bugs (water does not require prolonged boiling). Water needs to be boiled even if the smell or taste of chlorine is present. If you cannot boil water, treat it by adding 1 teaspoon of household bleach per 10 litres of water and leave for 30 minutes

During boil water notices, employers should also make sure their staff are only consuming boiled or bottled water at work.

Residents will need to continue to boil water until notified that the boil water notice is lifted. It is likely to be in place for several days. If you or your family show any symptoms of sickness please visit your doctor as soon as you are able to.

The council will continue to monitor the intake and reticulation system and keep residents informed of any updates. Any updates to this notice will also be posted online at www.selwyn.govt.nz, and residents will also be advised when the Precautionary Boil Water Notice is lifted.