Assoc. Prof. David Hillis departs RACS after 13 years as CEO

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 14:45

The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) Chief Executive Officer, Associate Professor David Hillis, has decided to retire from his position after 13 years of distinguished service in the role.

A/Prof Hillis joined RACS in 2003, having served in leadership positions at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Peninsula Health, Western Health and St Vincent’s Health. His early career focussed on general and family practice in the Latrobe Valley.

RACS President, Mr Phil Truskett AM, paid tribute to the leadership and many achievements that A/Prof Hillis made during his tenure at RACS. "On behalf of all RACS Council, the Fellows and staff, we acknowledge the drive, dedication and tenacity of A/Prof Hillis in leading RACS through a period of unparalleled growth and change."

"Many of the initiatives and programs that have now reached fruition and are embedded within RACS are as a result of David’s vision based on his deep understanding of the health sector, the needs of RACS Fellows and stakeholders" he said. These include:

- Development of professionalism in surgical education in Australasia and particularly the commitment of the College in building a culture of respect in surgery.

- Digital College transformation - including online CPD, account management, electronic payment facilities and online examinations.

- The JDocs Framework, aligned to the RACS nine surgical competencies, assists junior doctors who are aspiring to a career in surgery to be better prepared for surgical training.

- The development of the mobile audit and logbook tool (MALT) that provides electronic access to enable audit as well as progress in training

A/Prof Hillis was also pivotal in leading the College’s response to the ACCC’s inquiries about the role of RACS in the provision of specialist medical training, the response by RACS to issues of bullying and harassment, as well as accreditation by the Australian Medical Council.