Boil water notice issued for Rūātoki and Rangitaiki Plains

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 16:04

There is a 'boil water' notice in place for Rūātoki and Rangitaiki Plains (including Te Teko, Edgecumbe, Awakeri, Otakiri, Onepu, Braemar and Thornton).

This means water needs to be boiled before drinking.

Bring water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute to make it safe for drinking.

For updates on the Bay of Plenty floods visit the Whakatane District Council website.