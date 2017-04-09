Hospital doctors sample smorgasbord of possible careers

Sunday, 9 April, 2017 - 14:30

More than 70 resident medical officers (RMOs) at Waikato Hospital gathered recently for the annual RMO Career Evening which gives them a chance to chat informally with representatives and invited senior clinicians from 30 different specialties.

The evening is an important part of helping RMOs, who are still in medical training, decide which specialties they may be interested in as a career. Resident medical officers are graduates with a medical degree who complete their training by practicing under supervision in placements within a hospital for several years.

The Careers Evening also gives medical specialties a chance to showcase their area - from emergency medicine and anaesthesia to rheumatology and geriatric medicine - in an "expo" environment, with a "Best Table" award won this time by the Anaesthetic team.

Waikato DHB’s chief medical officer Tom Watson describes the event as hugely successful. "It has become a very important part of the calendar year and shows young doctors the wide range of specialties we can offer in our tertiary hospital for training and career development."

The 2017 event was the 7th annual RMO Careers Evening organised by the Clinical Education and Training Unit (CETU), Waikato Hospital.