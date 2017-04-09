Interim Health Centre and pharmacy for Edgecumbe residents opening

Sunday, 9 April, 2017 - 15:28

Thanks to He Tohunga Ora Mo Rangitaiki Trust, Riverslea Medical Centre and Edgecumbe Pharmacy will be fully operating from this Monday 10th April.

Both services will be based in the Te Teko Health Centre Premises at no 8 Edgecumbe-Te Teko road, next to the school.

The day will start with a blessing from local kaumatua at 10am which the public are invited to attend. It will then be business as usual, with all services provided as before, including laboratory services.

Riverslea Medical Centre at Te Teko:

Location: 8 Edgecumbe-Te Teko Road, right next to the school.

Opening Hours from Monday: 6:30 am - 4.00 pm

A contact phone number and other important information will be made available later today.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board is looking to put in place financial support to cover the general practice patient co-payment (fee) for those people displaced from Edgecumbe due to flooding. Details will be provided in the next 24 hours.

Edgecumbe Pharmacy at Te Teko:

Opening Hours from Monday: 7.30 am - 4.00 pm.

The usual phone number is still working Phone: (07) 304 9734

Medicines and prescriptions from Edgecumbe Pharmacy will continue to be available today from TOTAL HEALTH CHEMIST, 252 The Strand, Whakatane. Phone: (07) 308 9009. Total Health Chemist is open today until 4.30pm.

All prescription medicines from Edgecumbe Pharmacy and Total Health Chemist will be free (no co-payment) for those people displaced from Edgecumbe due to flooding. This is a BOPDHB initiative and will be in place for a 4 week period.

Medicines can be delivered to Kawerau, Te Teko and Whakatane - just phone Edgecumbe Pharmacy or Total Health Chemist to organise.