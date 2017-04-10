Orion Health announces new senior appointment

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 09:25

Orion Health has today announced the appointment of its new Executive Vice President for Global Sales, Marketing, and Strategy, Teri Thomas. While currently US-based, she will be moving to New Zealand to take up the role.

Orion Health CEO, Ian McCrae, says Ms Thomas will be an outstanding addition to the Orion Health executive leadership team. "Teri has an extremely impressive sales and marketing background, having held successive management roles, including Vice President, at leading US health IT vendor, Epic Systems Corporation. During her tenure at Epic, Teri was instrumental in growing the company from under 100 employees with little market recognition to over 10,000 employees and over US $1 billion in revenue," Mr McCrae says.

"We are excited to have attracted such an outstanding leader to our business and the Executive Leadership Team and I look forward to working with Teri to drive Orion Health to profitability during FY2018."

Ms. Thomas was drawn to Orion Health’s vision to improve healthcare, and the passion of its leadership team. "Orion Health is well positioned to be a global leader in precision medicine, being at the forefront of data-driven healthcare already. I look forward to working closely with the company’s sales, marketing, and leadership teams on delivering innovative healthcare solutions for Orion Health’s global customer base, with a strong emphasis on growth and profitability."

Ms. Thomas officially starts in the new role in May of 2017.