Dental Association praises touch teams for ditching sugary drinks

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 14:46

Hutt Valley Kids’ touch rugby teams were encouraged to give up sugary drinks in favour of water.

The move is being praised by the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA).

The approach saw Healthy Families Lower Hutt work with Total Touch with over 50 teams at Hutt Park.

The teams included kids aged from seven to 13. The approach was multifaceted, with both goody bags not featuring fizzy drinks or sugary foods, as well as the setup of a portable ‘hydration station’ to provide water for children playing in the park. NZDA says this leadership is commendable.

"What is commendable here, aside from the simple change to water-only policies, is that sugary drinks are not only identified as an issue, but that adults are showing the way," said NZDA spokesperson Dr Rob Beaglehole.

"This is a community leadership issue, so where we have the Total Touch referees not drinking fizzy drinks or sports drinks as well, it’s a great message to see this positive remodeling.

"The Consensus Statement on Sugary Drinks states the need for development of policies by local government to introduce ‘water-only’ policies at council venues, and limit the sale of sugary drinks in and around schools," says Dr Beaglehole.

A consortium of public health groups is backing a NZDA-led 7-point Consensus Statement on Sugary Drinks.