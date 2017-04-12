Ahuriri Estuary water warning remains in place

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 12:13

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board is continuing to warn the public not to swim, collect shellfish for consumption, or undertake any other water based recreational activities in the area of the Ahuriri Estuary.

The health warning remains in place following heavy rainfall, which overloaded parts of Napier’s waste water (sewage), before flowing into the estuary after last week’s heavy rainfall.

Daily monitoring at water sampling sites in the Ahuriri Estuary has been undertaken by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council staff since last Wednesday. Recent sampling show E. coli concentration levels remain elevated, but have improved considerably.

Daily sampling is likely to continue until water samples are at acceptable levels.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones said levels of bacteria and viruses are raised in the estuary and people should continue to avoid any recreational water activities in this area until sampling shows levels are acceptable.

"These bugs naturally die-off with time. The water quality will improve, however swimming in contaminated water does pose a risk of infections of the stomach, skin, eyes and ears," he said.

Dr Jones said with more rain forecast people should avoid water based recreational activities in all waterways such as lagoons, streams, and rivers for at least three days after heavy rain.