Eastern Bay of Plenty state of emergency health information

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 16:32

The following information from the Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) relates to health service access in the Eastern Bay of Plenty over the Easter period.

Hospital appointments

All services at both Whakatāne and Tauranga hospitals will be operating as scheduled, apart from the Cardiology Clinic at Whakatāne Hospital on Thursday 13 April. This has been cancelled and patients notified.

If you would like to check or reschedule your appointment please call the Patient Information Centre on 0800 333 477.

Health Centres

Riverslea Medical Centre and Edgecumbe Pharmacy is operating from temporary premises at Te Teko, 8 Edgecumbe-Te Teko Road, right next to the school.

The Medical Centre is open today and tomorrow (Thursday 13 April) 6:30 am - 4.00 pm. It will close at Easter reopening Tuesday 18 April. For further information call (07)30 49106.

Edgecumbe Pharmacy is open today and tomorrow (Thursday 13 April) 7.30 am - 4.00 pm. It will close at Easter reopening Tuesday 18 April. For further information call (07) 304 9734.

All other Health Centres in the Eastern Bay are open as per their normal hours.

After Hours Medical Care

Phone your GP first. You will speak to a registered nurse who will advise you on what action to take or contact Healthline - Freephone: 0800 611 116.

Easter Weekend

A GP service is available at Whakatāne Hospital from Good Friday through to Easter Monday each day from 10am - 4pm.

In Opotiki, the Church Street Surgery is open from Good Friday through to Easter Monday each day 9.30am-10.30am.

For emergencies call 111.

Easter Weekend Duty Pharmacy

Unichem Adamsons Pharmacy, King Street, Kopeopeo will be open at the following times:

Good Friday: 10:30am - 1.00pm and 2.30pm - 4.30pm

Saturday 15 April: 9.00am-1.00pm and 2.30pm-4.30pm

Sunday 16 April: 10:30am - 1.00pm and 2.30pm - 4.30pm

Easter Monday: 10:30am - 1.00pm and 2.30pm - 4.30pm

Public Health

The following areas are advised to boil water rapidly for 1 minute before drinking due to the risk of contamination from flood waters, these areas are: Tāneatua, Te Mahoe, Rūātoki, Rangitaiki Plains (including Te Teko/Mapou, Edgecumbe, Awakeri, Braemar, Onepu, Otakiri and Thornton).

For further information about how you can help protect the health of you and your family and whānau during and after a flood event see www.ttophs.govt.nz

Mental wellbeing

Support is available for those feeling overwhelmed and struggling to cope.

Call:

- The Mental Health Crisis line on 0800 774 545

- The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line on 0800 800 508

- For youth (0-18 years) call Voyagers on 0800 486 947