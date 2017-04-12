Boil water notice for Esk Ridge and Kanuka Cliffs

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 16:37

Residents who take their water from the Hastings District Council Esk water supply are being told to boil their water before drinking it after water tests today showed E coli in the supply. Just over 80 properties are affected.

Residents who are on the Esk water supply (in Esk Ridge and Kanuka Cliffs) must boil the water before using it for drinking, cleaning teeth, making ice, washing dishes and preparing food, until further notice, said Hastings District Council’s asset manager Craig Thew.

"Boiling water in an electric kettle kills bacteria and other organisms in it. The kettle only needs to be boiled once for one minute. Please follow this advice to avoid gastroenteritis (diarrhoea and vomiting) and other serious illnesses. If you are using a saucepan to boil the water up, then heating it to a rolling boil will be sufficient, before taking it off the heat and allowing to cool naturally."

The message has gone out to residents by a variety of mediums including door-to-door visits, mainstream media and social media.

The system has been flushed and the water chlorinated.

Council staff are working to discover the source of the contamination in the supply and will keep the residents informed of progress.