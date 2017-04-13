Waitemata DHB installing new signs at main hospitals

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 06:59

The Waitemata DHB is installing new external signs across its three main hospitals after a series of site tours and feedback by the public.

"We have listened to what people have told us and we are working to address the issues that we have seen through their eyes," Director of Nursing and Midwifery Jocelyn Peach says.

The new signs are already visible at Waitakere Hospital and are scheduled to be installed at the Mason Clinic in Pt Chevalier and the North Shore Hospital by July.

The development follows public consultation in late 2016 when various user groups were invited to visit and explore issues around accessibility and language barriers.

"We need to make things easier for people using our sites as the DHB develops," Ms Peach says.

"People come to our hospitals and community facilities every day and need to find their way to specific places. Often they are first time visitors who may be anxious or stressed.

"Our DHB is committed to improving the patient and family experience of its services. Our population is growing more diverse and we need to make sure that our signage and wayfinding supports its needs."

Ms Peach says a wayfinding committee is now working on internal signage based on further feedback from the public, patients and DHB volunteers.

User groups and staff will be consulted and any resulting changes will be aligned to wayfinding standards already adhered to in recently completed projects including the expanded Emergency Department at Waitakere Hospital and the Hine Ora gynaecological ward on the North Shore.

"We have ensured that the signage and wayfinding standards are clear which is a useful reference for all new signs," Ms Peach says. "The next phase of the project will make sure that internal signs match those being installed around our new developments."

Community advocacy group Waitakere Health Link is working closely with the WDHB to act on user group feedback.

Co-ordinator Tracy McIntyre says signs will be consistent in colour and design - avoiding medical jargon and using internationally recognised symbols wherever possible.

Te Reo MÄori translations will be provided where relevant. Braille is also being made available in lifts and consideration is being given to including it in other high-use areas.

"We look forward to feedback that says signage and wayfinding is improved and we’re on the right track," she says.