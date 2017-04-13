Report reveals the high rate of stress and burnout among NZ women

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 09:46

Alarming new research by NEXT magazine has found that Kiwi women are popping pills to help them deal with stress and anxiety at a dramatic rate - and experts fear the situation is going to get worse. An in-depth survey of over 1000 New Zealand women has found that almost 1 in 3 has taken medication for mental health issues, with that figure rising to 36% among those aged 50 and over. What’s more, a massive 72% believe they’re at greater risk of burnout than ever before.

This news comes from the NEXT report, a 10-part series that will be running in the monthly title from the May issue, on stands April 17. Every four years, NEXT commissions this investigation to look at the changing views of women in New Zealand and gain a greater understanding of what Kiwi women are thinking and the issues and challenges they face.

"For over 25 years NEXT has prided itself on having its finger on the pulse of what’s important to New Zealand women," editor Rachael Russell says. "Every time we look at the results of the NEXT report, there are statistics that confirm what we know about the modern lives of Kiwi women - but there are also results that surprise us. The high usage of medication to help aid stress, anxiety and depression shows that New Zealand women are facing a silent epidemic of mental health issues, and we wanted to shine a light on this and make those women affected realise they’re not alone, as well as looking at the deeper issues that are at play here."

Shaun Robinson, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation, tells NEXT that almost half of New Zealand’s adult population will be diagnosed with a mental health condition at some point in their lifetime, and the number of medications to treat them has been growing for more than a decade. Women are also 40% more likely than men to be diagnosed with a mental disorder, he says. "Women have long had that difficult balance between the benefits of a career, the necessity of having a second income and often the other job of being the primary child-rearer."

With a whole host of new stressors on women, including the advent of digital technology, that pressure is set to only increase. This first instalment of the NEXT report looks at how those statistics differ in various regions of the country and, in particular, the effect of natural disasters such as earthquakes on locals’ mental health. NEXT also looks at ways to improve overall wellbeing, including holistic tips that can work as primary or complementary tools.

Moving forward, the NEXT report will be tackling topics such as success and ambition, gender equality, online safety, guilt and family and the rise of loneliness, particularly in the younger generation. It’s an eye-opening look at the often hidden world of what it means to be a modern woman, and NEXT is perfectly placed to bring these issues centre-stage.

The Next Report has been compiled from the results of a nationally representative survey of 1,087 New Zealand women aged 15+ conducted by Bauer Media in October 2016. The margin of error is +/- 3.1%. It was first conducted in 2008.