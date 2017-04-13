Increase in Whooping Cough cases in Hawke’s Bay

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 14:58

Hawke’s Bay health officials are seeing an increase in Whooping Cough (Pertussis) which poses serious risks for babies and children - especially those aged under 1 years.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr Rachel Eyre, said the number of cases notified were slightly above the normal seasonal increase expected for this time of year. "Due to this increase, the DHB has sent out a warning to all early childhood education centres throughout the region and provided information for parents to take home," said Dr Eyre.

"We are reinforcing the importance of children being immunised on time. Any child with symptoms must be excluded from childcare, especially where there are infants. Pregnant women are also encouraged to have a booster vaccination to protect them against Whooping Cough," said Dr Eyre.

"Fortunately, we have not yet had any hospitalisations of sick babies or children with confirmed Whooping Cough, but everyone needs to be aware of the potential dangers and the importance of getting immunised to prevent others from catching this highly infectious bacterial infection."

Dr Eyre said that on-time immunisation was key to preventing our most vulnerable group of infants from getting Whooping Cough.