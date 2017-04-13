Transforming the disability support system

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 19:50

Work to transform the disability support system is under way, with a team meeting for the first of a series of workshops to design a system which provides disabled people and their families more choice and control.

There are 13 on the team, including 5 disabled people, 2 family representatives, 2 from service organisations and 4 from government agencies.

Leading the work on transformation is the Ministry of Health’s Sacha O’Dea.

There have been demonstrations of the Enabling Good Lives vision and principles in Christchurch and Waikato, but this will be designing a new system, with the initial roll-out in MidCentral and then nationally.

At the workshop, it was described as a once in a lifetime opportunity, exciting but also very challenging given the responsibility and community expectations.