New space for kids at Wellington emergency department

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 12:27

Children at Wellington’s emergency department now have their own waiting space away from the hustle and bustle.

Opened today, the dedicated area separates children from the main waiting room.

"The main waiting area can become extremely busy and crowded, and was shared by adults and children," said ED charge nurse manager Ben Storey.

"The new children’s waiting area provides a more comfortable space where children can play or watch DVDs, free from the sights and sounds they shouldn’t be exposed to."

The new space was funded with Wellington Hospitals Foundation support. It includes new seating, a TV and play area.