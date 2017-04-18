Carer's pay increase response from Geneva Healthcare CEO

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 15:26

The work of a Caregiver is a challenging journey, an immense responsibility, and is quite simply one of the most honourable jobs one can possibly do in a lifetime.

We at Geneva Healthcare are extremely delighted to hear about today’s announcement of the planned pay increase implementation over the next five years for Care Workers in the government-funded sectors involving aged care, home support and disability services. This gives Carers the due recognition they so well deserve and a great way to celebrate them as they are the most crucial cog in healthcare service delivery, without them we simply can not possibly provide care to our clients. It is also a positive move towards ensuring the healthcare industry will be able to attract more staff to provide care to those in need in our communities.

At some stage in our lives, one way or another, we will all reach a point where all of us will need a Carer to be there for us. Today’s announcement is therefore a fantastic development not just for all Carers, but for all of us whose lives they will someday touch."

- Josephine Wallis, Geneva Healthcare CEO