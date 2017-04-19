Mental health workers support call for urgent action

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 11:02

WHAT: People’s Mental Health Review report launch

WHERE: AUT City Campus, Lecture Theatre WG 403

WHEN: 3 pm, Wednesday 19 April

Workers, patients and their families all agree on how the mental health crisis must be fixed - and the People's Mental Health Review proves that, the PSA says.

The PSA supports recommendations announced by the People’s Mental Health Review today.

The review calls for an urgent funding increase and inquiry, independent oversight and more education.

PSA National Secretary Erin Polaczuk says workers are frustrated they can't help Kiwis falling through the cracks.

"The Government has ignored pleas by front-line mental health staff to fix our broken mental health system urgently," she says.

"But it will be difficult for the Prime Minister to ignore the problem now."

Funding has increased but hasn't kept up with a growing and ageing population, and increased mental health needs, she says.

"New Zealanders are suffering because the government is underfunding our health system.

"Mental Health services are often the first to suffer and are a sign of wider problems."

"While more funding and extra staff are essential, it's not enough.

"We need an urgent independent review and a more thorough review of the entire system.'"

Polaczuk says the report reinforces a recent YesWeCare.nz survey of 6,000 people working in health.

The study found nine in 10 people working in health feel they don’t have the staff or resources to give New Zealanders the health care they need, when they need it.