Merck announces $150,000 grant for gastrointestinal cancer research

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 18:04

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced a $150,000 grant to be awarded over two years to support Australian clinical research into gastrointestinal cancer.

The Merck-AGITG Research Fellowship has been established by the Australasian Gastro-Intestinal Trials Group (AGITG) with Merck’s support. This Fellowship will provide a candidate with the opportunity to study for 12 months at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

Managing Director, Merck Biopharma, Australia and New Zealand, Mr Drew Young said, "Merck is very proud to be supporting this important initiative which encourages Australian research and knowledge in the specialist area of gastrointestinal cancer.

"Unfortunately, Australia has one of the highest rates of colorectal cancer in the world and we all need to do more to address this devastating disease. Merck supplies specialised medicines for the treatment of several cancers and has a firm commitment to working with research organisations, clinicians and patients to achieve better outcomes in oncology. This new Fellowship grant is another example of our contribution."

Professor Tim Price, Chair of the AGITG said, "The overall objective of the Research Fellowship is to increase collaboration between the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Our collaborative efforts will be enhanced by this opportunity for an Australian or New Zealand senior Medical Oncology trainee to work at the Royal Marden Hospital in London. The Fellow will further their clinical research training and exposure to GI cancer research while working in this dedicated cancer institution with opportunities to develop additional contacts and links with major cancer units around the UK and in Europe".

"Merck’s generous support will enable the Fellow to not only be immersed in a UK cancer care unit but will also potentially allow for AGITG clinical trial research to be further developed in the UK. Furthermore the links that will develop by working within the UK system and Europe will also be of great value both for the individual and the AGITG in the future, enhancing future clinical research collaboration." An initial cheque for $75,000 has been formally presented to AGITG by Mr Young on behalf of Merck (picture below). Fellowship candidates can now apply via the AGITG website https://agitg.org.au/

Candidates will be subject to peer review with the successful applicant notified by early July at the latest and formally announced by the AGITG at its annual conference from 4-6 October 2017.

Merck is also a proud sponsor of the AGITG Kristian Anderson Award, named in honour of Kristian Anderson who died in 2012 after waging an international campaign in support of better and more affordable treatments for people with bowel cancer. The 2-year award totalling $36,700 supports an Australian clinician undertaking a higher degree (MD, PhD) to research an aspect of personalised medicine in the area of colorectal cancer.

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. Merck Oncology promotes, and continues to develop, novel cancer-specific therapies that provide beneficial therapeutic outcomes and new options for cancer patients.