Dentists repeat call for sugary drink tax after new US data

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 13:48

A paper in PLOS Medicine journal has data from the first US city to introduce a sugary drinks tax.

Berkeley, California, introduced a sugary drinks tax on 1 March 2015, of 10% adding 12 cents to a can of soft drink, or 68 cents to a two litre bottle.

The study shows sales were cut by nearly 10% and the number of people buying water may have increased also, with bottled water sales in Berkeley increasing by 15.6% after the introduction of the tax.

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) is keen to see the measure introduced in New Zealand.

"Yet another study has shown that a sugary drink tax can reduce consumption. This further builds on Mexico’s sugary drink tax study, which also showed a decline in sugary drinks purchases," said NZDA spokesperson Dr Rob Beaglehole.

"By all means this is not the only measure, but it would be straight forward to introduce, and the emerging evidence points toward it having an impact - reducing sugary drink consumption, which long-term can reduce the harm that we are seeing from high-sugar drinks," says Dr Beaglehole.

A consortium of public health groups is backing a NZDA-led 7-point Consensus Statement on Sugary Drinks, including introduction of a ‘sugary drinks’ tax in line with WHO recommendations.