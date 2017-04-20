Esk Boil Water Notice lifted

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 18:58

The Boil Water Notice for residents taking their water supply from the Hastings District Council Esk system has been lifted today.

The notice affected residents in the Esk Ridge and East Ridge (Kanuka Cliffs) areas attached to the Esk water supply.

The results of a test taken on April 11 showed E-coli in the water supply. Council immediately flushed the system and chlorinated it. Since then daily test results had come back clear and Hawke’s Bay District Health Board assessors today approved the lifting of the Boil Water Notice.

Investigations into the cause of the initial contamination are ongoing and Council advised that chlorination of the supply would continue whilst these investigations occur.