Survey reveals one in two people don’t wash their bedding enough

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 09:49

As autumn takes hold and the nights draw in, there’s something about jumping into bed that feels more comforting than ever. Unfortunately, for half of us, not washing our sheets weekly can mean there are a few thousand, million or even billion little things that have made it to the mattress before we have.

Canstar Blue’s Emma Quantrill explains:

"Despite countless amounts of scientific research telling us our sheets are quite literally hotbeds of activity, half of us don’t wash our bedding on a weekly basis.

"Obviously there are a lot of influencing factors into how grubby your sheets can get but generally within a few days of being washed, sheets will have accumulated a few million dead human skin cells, a nice smattering of some of the 113 litres of sweat we produce every year, dust mites, their faeces, various bacteria and a growing collection of fungi spores. I’m surprised there’s any room left for us with all of that already in there."

The survey of 2,138 Kiwis showed it was the older generations who are more likely to wash bedding weekly (64% for baby boomers), while just over one third (37%) of younger Gen Yers do.

It is widely accepted that washing sheets every seven to ten days is the recommended option.

Over Exposed

The Canstar Blue survey also discovered that for some, hanging their underwear outside on the line to dry felt like they were exposing a bit too much to the local neighbourhood.

Gen Yers were the coyest with nearly one in ten refusing to put their undies on display but this dropped to only 4% when it came to baby boomers.

Quantrill went on to say:

"As far as we are aware there’s no washing line etiquette when it comes to drying your smalls so it’s obviously down to personal preference.

"It’s possible that living arrangements, such as living in shared or rented accommodation with little or no private space is a factor or it could simply be down to modesty."

An eye on the environment

What we wash our clothes and bedding in and the impact it has on our environment is also important to many of us.

When Canstar Blue last conducted this survey in 2015, the importance of washing detergent being environmentally friendly was rated by as few as 13% of washing powder users. The latest survey reveals that has more than doubled to 34% of consumers (both powder and liquid detergent users) who prefer to use a product that is kinder to the environment.

This may be one reason why it is two eco-friendly products that came out top for overall customer satisfaction.

Satisfied customers

This year a total of 11 brands were rated across laundry powder and/or laundry liquid.

Overall customer satisfaction for laundry liquid has been awarded to Earthwise, a New Zealand company who believe that small changes can have a huge impact. Founder Tom Robinson created his first plant-based product in his Waikato garden shed, over 50 years ago. Today, the now Auckland based company distribute their products throughout New Zealand and Australia.

Laundry Liquid

For laundry powder, the overall customer satisfaction award has been retained by Ecostore. Formed in the 1990’s, Auckland based Ecostore pride themselves on providing products that are healthier for both the consumer and the environment. Laundry Powder