$18m more for Christchurch’s Acute Services Building

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 13:36

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says an additional $18 million has been approved for the Christchurch Hospital Acute Services Building.

"Supporting the rebuild in Canterbury is a key Government priority. We’re committed to ensuring Cantabrians receive the health services they need," says Dr Coleman.

"The Acute Services Building is already the largest Government project in the Canterbury rebuild, and this additional $18 million takes the total project to $463 million.

"The Government approved the additional $18 million in the past week to cover the shortfall created by cost escalation pressures in the Canterbury construction market.

"The additional $18 million will ensure the fit-out of two 32 bed wards and a bridge link at the new purpose-built facility on the Christchurch Hospital campus.

"Once complete the $463 million building will house 12 operating theatres and procedure rooms, acute medical assessment, an expanded intensive care unit and emergency department, and a radiology department.

"The new theatres will allow Canterbury DHB to perform an additional 6,000 surgeries a year and inpatient ward blocks over six floors will provide 400 beds."

The Acute Services Building is expected to be complete in 2018. It is part of the close to $1 billion redevelopment of Christchurch’s hospital facilities which also includes the new $72 million Outpatients facility (due to open in 2018), and the now opened $215 million new hospital facility at Burwood.

Canterbury DHB has an annual budget of $1.4 billion, which is $331 million more compared with eight years ago. The Government has also provided $106 million in additional support to the DHB since the earthquakes to help alleviate earthquake-related pressures, as well as additional funding in response to the Kaikoura earthquake.