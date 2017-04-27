Long-standing staff member retires from Waikato Hospital ED

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 12:52

ED and other staff gave a warm send-off to Anne Koppens who retires this week after 32 years of service in Waikato Hospital's ED. Anne will be a familiar face to both staff and all those patients who have presented at ED over the years.

Anne will be remembered for

- Delivering an extremely high standard of care.

- Being very caring and compassionate, advocating for patients and their families.

- Always putting the patient at the centre of everything.

- Her high level of professionalism.

- Being the "go to" person who always knew the correct process and procedure for anything and everything.

- Being a strong values based person who stands by her values, displays integrity.

Anne has enjoyed her 32 years at Waikato through both sad and happy times as a nurse at the front line of healthcare.

She sends a message for all in ED to keep up the passion and stay through on your own principals.

We wish Anne all the best in her retirement and thank her for her commitment to the Waikato.