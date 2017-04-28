Problem drinking study at odds with official data - Spirits NZ

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 07:01

A just released study claiming problem drinking among young women is on the rise is at odds with official studies and ignores what is really happening to drinking in New Zealand.

"Official Ministry of Health research continues to confirm that harmful drinking among younger drinkers - including young women - in New Zealand is coming down and has been for some time," says Spirits New Zealand Chief Executive, Robert Brewer.

"Young men and women are choosing to drink less, to start drinking later in life and not to binge drink - something which the study has chosen to ignore," he said.

"And overall the amount being drunk continues to fall in New Zealand so to say that problem drinking among young women is on the rise is simply not true."

The research also claims that RTDs are the drink of choice for young women.

"Again, this is not supported by government studies which show women drink a wide variety of products including RTDs," said Mr Brewer.

"We all need to monitor how much we drink and make sure we drink moderately and stay safe and social."