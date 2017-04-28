Mahatma Gandhi Centre to host Jumpstart diabetes programme

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 10:47

Beginning Monday 1 May, 2017, The Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Eden Terrace, Auckland, will host the first targeted South Asian Jumpstart Diabetes Health Programme.

Jumpstart is a successful national initiative providing exercise, nutrition and lifestyle education for people with diabetes1, or those who have been told they are pre-diabetic.

Founded by YMCA Auckland and healthcare company Pharmaco (NZ) Ltd, the programme has helped over 600 people in the last two years.

Jumpstart will run for ten weeks at The Mahatma Gandhi Centre at 145 New North Road. The programme for the South Asian Community is a result of Jumpstart working closely with local healthcare providers.

Ella Kumar, a physical health and wellbeing promoter and educator, who is leading the programme, says awareness about diabetes and its management needs to grow among the South Asian community:

"This is a very important initiative for our community because South Asian people are more at risk than other ethnic groups," she says.

"Research shows the Indian population in NZ are prone to diabetes and most of us in our latter years will either know a close friend or relative with diabetes, or have the condition ourselves.

"The shocking statistics show that 40% of us will be affected by the age 70-74 years, which is 25% more than people with a European heritage2. We need to grow awareness and understanding about this condition and educate people about ways it can be managed. This is where a programme like Jumpstart plays such an important role," she says.

Jumpstart has been operating at 16 YMCAs across the country for two years, starting in Auckland and Hamilton, and then launching in Wellington and Invercargill at the beginning of this year.

Common results from the programme include weight loss, lower waist measurements and blood pressure, improved mental health and confidence about a healthy future. The weekly sessions help get people moving, no matter their size.

For people who are pre-diabetic, exercise and lifestyle programmes, like Jumpstart, can help delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes.

Jumpstart was launched in 2014 after Peter Fergusson, Chief Executive of YMCA Auckland, and Chandra Selvadurai, Managing Director of Pharmaco, discussed ways to support those who are having to manage diabetes daily, so they can enjoy better health.

Chandra Selvadurai, says he is delighted about the first targeted programme for the South Asian community:

"The last two years have shown how Jumpstart helps people to self-manage their health and gives them hope.

"The confidence we see growing in participants is inspiring and results from people working as peers and in groups. There’s a lot of fun and laughter as people help each other to address what is an important personal health issue. The experience improves people’s self-esteem and helps their health, which is important for themselves, their families and community," he says.

The South Asian Jumpstart Diabetes Health Programme is partly funded and will cost participants just $40 for the entire ten-week course, which takes place weekly at 7.30pm on Monday evenings. People who enrol will also be given a 10-week membership to any YMCA, meaning they can try different types of exercise in a community focused and welcoming gym.

For more information about the Jumpstart programme at The Mahatma Gandhi Centre, please click here, call Ella Kumar on 0210477642 or visit the website www.jumpstartprogramme.co.nz